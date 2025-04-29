Accrington Stanley calls on community to paint the stands red for final game of the season
Fans are encouraged to create a sea of colour in the stands by donning their red attire, showing their passion and unity for the club. Tickets for the much-anticipated fixture are still available and can only be purchased from the Accrington Stanley retail shop.
To help supporters get into the spirit, a range of official scarves has been reduced in price: brick scarves and jacquard scarves are available for just £6.50 each, while the classic bar scarf is now only £7. All the scarves are available to purchase from the club shop and The Official Accrington Stanley Supporters Trust shop in the Arndale.
Ahead of kick-off, the fan zone will be buzzing with live music performances, including Maelor Hughes from 1pm, and a variety of stalls, providing a vibrant atmosphere for all ages. Coley's will also be open before and after the game for fans to enjoy a pre or post-match drink, while hospitality has sold out in the 1968 Lounge.
Accrington Stanley are inviting the entire community to come together and show their support, making it a truly memorable day.
Accrington Stanley CEO, Warren Eastham, said: "This club is built on the strength and spirit of our community, and we want to finish the season together - united, proud and in a sea of red.
“This is more than a football match; it’s a celebration of everything Accrington Stanley stands for. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Wham Stadium for what promises to be a fantastic occasion."
Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield is a 3pm kick-off at the Wham Stadium this Saturday.