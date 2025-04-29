Accrington Stanley calls on community to paint the stands red for final game of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Accrington Stanley are urging supporters to turn out in force and wear red as the club hosts Chesterfield for the final game of the season this Saturday at the Wham Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are encouraged to create a sea of colour in the stands by donning their red attire, showing their passion and unity for the club. Tickets for the much-anticipated fixture are still available and can only be purchased from the Accrington Stanley retail shop.

To help supporters get into the spirit, a range of official scarves has been reduced in price: brick scarves and jacquard scarves are available for just £6.50 each, while the classic bar scarf is now only £7. All the scarves are available to purchase from the club shop and The Official Accrington Stanley Supporters Trust shop in the Arndale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of kick-off, the fan zone will be buzzing with live music performances, including Maelor Hughes from 1pm, and a variety of stalls, providing a vibrant atmosphere for all ages. Coley's will also be open before and after the game for fans to enjoy a pre or post-match drink, while hospitality has sold out in the 1968 Lounge.

Accrington Stanley are encouraging supporters to wear red to this Saturday’s game

Accrington Stanley are inviting the entire community to come together and show their support, making it a truly memorable day.

Accrington Stanley CEO, Warren Eastham, said: "This club is built on the strength and spirit of our community, and we want to finish the season together - united, proud and in a sea of red.

“This is more than a football match; it’s a celebration of everything Accrington Stanley stands for. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Wham Stadium for what promises to be a fantastic occasion."

Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield is a 3pm kick-off at the Wham Stadium this Saturday.