History fans can enjoy a fascinating talk about Medieval architecture next week in Walton Le Dale.



Friends of the Church of St Leornard (FOCSL) are welcoming Chris Hudson, who will speak about the Medieval Bridges of the Ribble Valley on Friday, September 27th. The event will take place at the church and doors will open at 7pm for a 7-30pm start.

Donations towards the Stained Glass Restoration Fund will be welcome.

Refreshments will be available and admission is £5 on the door.