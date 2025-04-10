The bridegroom who died on the Titanic - 11 days after marrying his true love

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 09:15 BST
The tragic tale - of a newly married bridegroom who died on board the Titanic just 11 days after he wed - has been revealed.

Charles Sedgwick is one of the saddest of countless stories to emerge from the disaster in which more than 1,500 people died on April 15, 1912.

‘A man of great promise’

Mr Sedgwick’s story can be told thanks to the painstaking research of Sunderland historian Derek Holcroft.

How the newspapers reported Charles Sedgwick's story after the Titanic tragedy.
How the newspapers reported Charles Sedgwick's story after the Titanic tragedy. | nw

He discovered that Charles Sedgwick, the son of a Blackpool chemist, was an electrical engineer and was sailing to a new job at an oil refinery in Mexico.

Despite only being relatively young, newspapers had described him as a ‘man of great promise’ and who had been working as one of the charge engineers at the Hylton Road Power Station in Sunderland.

Just 11 days before his death, he had married the love of his life, Miss Adelaide Carrington Aigburth who was from Liverpool.

‘The greatest sympathy is felt for the young widow in her sad bereavement’

They wed in Adelaide’s home town on April 4, before Charles sailed on Titanic within days.

His wife Adelaide was due to sail from Liverpool weeks later to join him in their new life in Mexico.

This photograph was taken in the same area of the Atlantic Ocean where the RMS Titanic would sink just 11 days later on April 15, 1912 (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
This photograph was taken in the same area of the Atlantic Ocean where the RMS Titanic would sink just 11 days later on April 15, 1912 (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

But disaster struck just four days into the maiden voyage of Titanic which was the largest ocean liner in service at the time. She struck at iceberg at 11.40pm on April 14 and sank more than two hours later.

After the sinking of the Titanic, Mr Sedgwick was reported in newspapers as ‘unaccounted for’.

The Sunderland Daily Echo’s own story of his death read: “The greatest sympathy is felt for the young widow in her sad bereavement.”

‘His wife was to follow him in a month or two from Liverpool’

It added: “The many local friends of Mr C. W. Sedgwick will regret to hear that it is reported he was among the passengers who lost their lives on the Titanic.

An artist's impression of Titanic on her maiden voyage. Photo: PA.
An artist's impression of Titanic on her maiden voyage. Photo: PA. | PA

“He left the town on April 3rd for Liverpool, where was married the next day. Sedgwick had been appointed electrical engineer for Messrs F. Pearson an oil refinery in Mexico, and was proceeding there on the Titanic.

“His wife was to follow him in a month or two from Liverpool, where, she now is.”

Our thanks to Derek for his contributions. He has provided us with many stories of Sunderland’s past, including;

