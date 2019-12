A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1980. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1980

Pictured above - a pair of children enjoy a visit with Father Christmas at Lewis's in Blackpool jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ann Pawson from Poulton-le-Fylde demonstrates her skills in the kitchen jpimedia Buy a Photo

Students from Preston's Tuson College's Winckley Square annexe were in good voice when they brought a little happiness to these patients at the town's Mount Street Hospital. The 20 girls and teacher Mrs Renee Vickery sang a selection of carols for the residents at St Joseph's, and helped decorate the wards jpimedia Buy a Photo

These children took part in a performance of Cinderella at Blackpool Ice Dome jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more