The 1990s was the peak! 29 brilliant retro Preston pics to take you back to the good old days in the 90s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:20 BST

Let’s go back in time to the 1990s...

In Preston, as it was with much of the rest of the country, it was a time of excitement, new music, culture, fashion, and fun... and in PNE’s case, David Moyes. Here are our best archive pictures from Preston in 1994 and 1995.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Retro Feature on All Hallows School,Penwortham All Hallows RC High school,near Preston who were selected to represent Lancashire in the Under1 4s and 16s teams. October 1994.

Preston Chritsmas Lights Switch On 1994 Coronation street Beverley Callard with Amy Westwell.

This picture was sent in by Robert McDougall from Blackpool it shows Robert with Lead guitarist from the Shadows Hank Marvin at the Preston Guild Hall in 1995

Happy birthday... the 3rd Ingol Brownies, Preston, celebrate the pack's third anniversary

