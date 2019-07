“We have noticed they aren’t in a great state of repair,” said Mark Whittle, manager of Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID), so after our story about exciting new plans for the boxes, we went down to take a closer look:

Preston Telephone Boxes jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston Telephone Boxes jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston Telephone Boxes jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston Telephone Boxes jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more