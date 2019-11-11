Lostock Hall crowds flock to war memorial for Remembrance Day parade

Hundreds turned out to honour Lostock Hall's war heroes at a Remembrance Day parade.



The community cheered on participants yesterday as they walked from the Royal British Legion Club to the town's war memorial for a moving service.

War veterans took part in a Remembrance parade from Lostock Hall Royal British Legion Club to the town's war memorial.

Michael Turner, Lostock Hall Poppy Appeal organiser, said: "I think the day was spectacular. Every year it gets bigger and bigger.

"The support is unbelievable and the help we get from local businesses is tremendous. Two years ago we decided to decorate the town in poppies and every single one has been sponsored by a business."

The service was followed by readings at the Cairn by some of the town's young people, including Cubs, Scouts and Beavers, plus Air, Sea and Army Cadets.

"What strikes me is the number of young people taking part," Michael added.

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts laying the flags at a Remembrance service in Lostock Hall.

"We are unique in Lostock Hall as we have a Cairn of Peace. Three clubs got together and held events to raise money to buy a spare piece of land and build the Cairn.

"Children from Lostock Hall Community, St Gerard's RC and Farington Moss St Paul's CE Primary Schools wrote letters on their thoughts about both peace and VE Day, which are sealed in the Cairn as a time capsule."

The landmark was built in 1995 and opened on Remembrance Sunday that year by the South Ribble mayor.

"Ever since it was built it's been used for young people to do readings on Remembrance Day. We're very proud of that," said Michael.

Policemen honouring the bravery of young men who fought for their country.

The day was finished with 1940s music performed by Pat Masterson at the Royal British Legion Club, followed by a war-themed video and laying of the flags.

Michael added: "We must remind people what these young lads have done for us, not just in the First and Second World War but in every conflict since."

To become involved in the Lostock Hall branch of the Royal British Legion, call Michael on 078842 53848.

Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun. Harry and Marion Hancock, singing hymns at the Remembrance service in Lostock Hall.

A horn player signalling to the crowds during a Remembrance service in Lostock Hall.

A veteran laying a flag at Lostock Hall War Memorial.