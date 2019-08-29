Life-sized Lego statue of suffragette ‘Hope’ comes to South Ribble as part of its National Tour

The South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre will host aptly named ‘Hope’ from September 7 to 30.

The statue was made by the LEGO group commissioned by the UK Parliament as part of last year’s programme of events marking 100 years of women’s suffrage.

She is made out of around a whopping 35,000 LEGO bricks, stands 5ft 6ins-tall and weighs 94.5kg, taking three people 171 hours to build.

Coun Aniela Bylinksi-Gelder, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Social Justice and Wealth Building, said, “What an honour it is to have Hope here with us in South

Ribble as part of her National Tour marking 100 years of women’s suffrage.

“Not only is the statue such an imaginative and incredible feat of LEGO engineering - we mustn’t forget its message.

“I have two young daughters and they know the names of Sylvia Pankhurst and Emily Davidson, two women who dedicated their lives to fighting for women’s equality.

“It’s so important for people to remember and learn from the inspirational women who fought so fearlessly for their right to vote.

“Although the fight for the vote has already been won, many women are still fighting today for equality in work places, in government and even at home.

“This new exhibition will hopefully reinvigorate a discussion around democracy and equality in South Ribble.

“I would encourage all in the community to come along to see Hope before she moves on to the next part of her tour.”

Dr David Hunt, curator of South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre said, ““We are very pleased to have been offered this exhibit, on a break from its National Tour.

I am sure she will prove a fitting end to our commemoration of the Great War in South Ribble, and provide a link to the future’.