Lancashire's 16 best retro restaurants back in 1975 according to reviews from 50 years ago

By Jack Marshall , Iain Lynn
Published 5th Jan 2020, 17:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 14:26 BST

Forget Trip Advisor, your trusty LEP was giving you lists of top eateries as far back as 1975.

A loyal reader unearthed a fascinating page while clearing out her mum's flat, and it makes for interesting reading...

The LEP's Gourmet page

1.

"The formal informality of picturesque Rivermede is a magnet that attracts overseas visitors as well as devotees from the Preston area. Girls in flowing dresses attentively serve you"

2. Rivermede, St Michaels-on-Wyre

"As well as the Toby Bistro set menus, which consist of five starters, four main courses and five sweets, there is a full range of Bass Charrington beers available as well as wines by the litre"

3. The Pickwick Tavern, Warton

"Revive your zest for living at Burnside of Bowness! From now until March 31 you can enjoy a Reviver Holiday Weekend (Friday evening to Sunday evening) all for 13.50"

4. The Burnside Hotel, Bowness on Windermere

