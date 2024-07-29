A loyal reader unearthed a fascinating page while clearing out her mum's flat, and it makes for interesting reading...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
1.
The LEP's Gourmet page | jpimediaresell
2. Rivermede, St Michaels-on-Wyre
"The formal informality of picturesque Rivermede is a magnet that attracts overseas visitors as well as devotees from the Preston area. Girls in flowing dresses attentively serve you" | jpimediaresell
3. The Pickwick Tavern, Warton
"As well as the Toby Bistro set menus, which consist of five starters, four main courses and five sweets, there is a full range of Bass Charrington beers available as well as wines by the litre" | jpimediaresell
4. The Burnside Hotel, Bowness on Windermere
"Revive your zest for living at Burnside of Bowness! From now until March 31 you can enjoy a Reviver Holiday Weekend (Friday evening to Sunday evening) all for 13.50" | jpimediaresell