Join Leyland Band for a special Remembrance-themed matinee performance this weekend

In commemoration of the end of fighting in the First World War, Leyland Band will be playing a special concert of music related to the First and Second World Wars at Fulwood Academy this weekend.

A spokesman said: “Far more than a collection of marches and military music, the band will present a range of items from the periods covered by the two conflicts, both classical and popular.”

The matinee event runs from 2pm on Sunday, and follows the success of a similar venture, when the band played in Chorley Town Hall.

Leyland Band were the highest placed band from the North West in this year’s brass band National Finals of Great Britain.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, with over 65’s charged at £10 and under 18’s £5.

Tickets available from the Electra Centre in Hough Lane, Leyland, the Music Cellar in Fox Street, Preston, by calling Jan Doran 01772 813895 or on the door at Fulwood Academy in Black Bull Lane.