It's like I've gone back in time... 52 unseen archive pictures depicting retro life in 1961 Preston

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:13 BST

A time before the internet and England as World Cup winners, 1961 is an age ago at this point.

But there will still be plenty of nostalgia for many who can just remember such an age - take a look at a few of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in those days.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

1. Dockers at Preston Dock in 1961

National World

Photo Sales

2. Church Street / Fishergate, Preston c.1961 A policeman on point duty is seen directing traffic at the intersection of Glovers Court and Fishergate. The truncated remains of the Town Hall are seen at the far left.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Penwortham Hill, Preston c.1960 View looking east before the widening took place in 1961 - 2. The row of trees on the right were removed during this new construction. The open space seen at far left is the former location of the gate Lodge that was moved to Hutton. Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service. www.lantern.lancashire.gov.uk/

National World

Photo Sales

4. Preston Corporation Horse and Cart. May Day 1961 The Corporation's stable and farrier were located in Argyll Road.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNostalgiaNewsletterPubsLEPLancashireBarsBeerChorleySouth Ribble

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.