But there will still be plenty of nostalgia for many who can just remember such an age - take a look at a few of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in those days.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

1 . Dockers at Preston Dock in 1961 National World Photo Sales

2 . Church Street / Fishergate, Preston c.1961 A policeman on point duty is seen directing traffic at the intersection of Glovers Court and Fishergate. The truncated remains of the Town Hall are seen at the far left. National World Photo Sales

3 . Penwortham Hill, Preston c.1960 View looking east before the widening took place in 1961 - 2. The row of trees on the right were removed during this new construction. The open space seen at far left is the former location of the gate Lodge that was moved to Hutton. Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service. www.lantern.lancashire.gov.uk/ National World Photo Sales