Dancing master Leroy Allen won the North West's top disco contest... on a split decision. Dancing in the first heat, watched by more than 500 people at Snooty's Disco, Preston, Leroy split his trousers. He gained a place in the last six, then went on to win the contest! Here he is surrounded by supporters

Disco dancers put their best feet forward - for the disabled. And the first to start dancing at Preston's Polytechnic were the town's first man and wife - Mayor and Mayoress Coun Ted and Mrs June Butcher. The event - a marathon three-day disco - was organised by Preston DJs

Dancers putting their best feet forward for a disco marathon at Preston Polytechnic.