I'd go back to those days in a second! 29 retro archive pictures of Preston life in the early 1980s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 12:36 BST

It may be hard to fathom, but the early 1980s are now over 40 years in the past at this point.

And so, why not indulge in a bit of nostalgia by exploring our best archive pics of Preston life back in 1980 and 1981.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Dancing master Leroy Allen won the North West's top disco contest... on a split decision. Dancing in the first heat, watched by more than 500 people at Snooty's Disco, Preston, Leroy split his trousers. He gained a place in the last six, then went on to win the contest! Here he is surrounded by supporters

2. Disco dancers put their best feet forward - for the disabled. And the first to start dancing at Preston's Polytechnic were the town's first man and wife - Mayor and Mayoress Coun Ted and Mrs June Butcher. The event - a marathon three-day disco - was organised by Preston DJs

3. Dancers putting their best feet forward for a disco marathon at Preston Polytechnic.

4. Preston lecturer Bob Durham finished a sponsored marathon... then went round the pubs to collect still more cash for a mountain rescue team. Only a couple of hours after finishing the 26-mile Blackpool course in three hours 24 minutes, Bob was out with a collecting tin. Bob, 46, of Roseacre, South Shore, Blackpool is pictured above with his wife and son

