And so, why not indulge in a bit of nostalgia by exploring our best archive pics of Preston life back in 1980 and 1981.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
1. Dancing master Leroy Allen won the North West's top disco contest... on a split decision. Dancing in the first heat, watched by more than 500 people at Snooty's Disco, Preston, Leroy split his trousers. He gained a place in the last six, then went on to win the contest! Here he is surrounded by supporters
2. Disco dancers put their best feet forward - for the disabled. And the first to start dancing at Preston's Polytechnic were the town's first man and wife - Mayor and Mayoress Coun Ted and Mrs June Butcher. The event - a marathon three-day disco - was organised by Preston DJs
3. Dancers putting their best feet forward for a disco marathon at Preston Polytechnic.
4. Preston lecturer Bob Durham finished a sponsored marathon... then went round the pubs to collect still more cash for a mountain rescue team. Only a couple of hours after finishing the 26-mile Blackpool course in three hours 24 minutes, Bob was out with a collecting tin. Bob, 46, of Roseacre, South Shore, Blackpool is pictured above with his wife and son
