And so, with that in mind, take a look at what our very own city of Preston looked like back in the heady days of 1959. England were yet to win the World Cup, things like the internet had yet to be invented, and it’s hard to escape the impression that life was somewhat simpler. As one reader says: “I can’t believe it’s the same city...” Take a look at some of our best archive pics from 1959 to explore what everything looked like back in the day...