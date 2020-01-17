Here is how you can plant seeds in Chorley to mark the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower

Budding horticulturists with an interest in history are invited to a series of workshops to cultivate the perfect crop for the Mayflower 400 celebrations.

As events are held across the country to mark the 400th Anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower, members of Chorley’s branch of the National Sweet Pea Society will be offering tips on how to get the best out of the Mayflower 400 seed, from Fothergills.

The Sweet Pea Mayflower 400 from Fothergills Seed Merchants

The first workshop - Seed Planting - will be on Monday, January 27, at 7pm. The next session will be Potting On - on February 10. The third workshop will be on March 2, with another class - Gardening Off - on March 23. The series will end on April 6, with teh final planting.

All the workshops will be held at 13 Fern Bank, Chorley, from 7pm.

Carole Tate, general secretary of the National Sweet Pea Society in Chorley, said: “Chorley has important links with Myles Standish who was the military leader aboard the Mayflower.

“Chorley Council is supporting the anniversary via the Chorley Flower Show in August 2020, where we hold our Annual National Sweet Pea Society Northern show with over 30 exhibitors from all over the country and nearly 200 vases, bowls and decorative exhibits.

“I was delighted when I heard that Fothergills Seed Merchants have named a variety of sweet pea the Mayflower 400.

“To commemorate this, our society would like to have it grown in gardens locally, displayed around the town during summer and to have growing plants in Astley Walled Garden where Myles Standish had connections.

“So, we are introducing open classes with sponsored prizes to exhibit the Mayflower 400.

“For this to happen the society is running a series of workshops in Chorley to ensure everyone can get the best out of their seeds.

“We will give advice and support, demonstrate how to plant the seeds and look after the seedlings prior to planting out.

“Everyone from the workshop will leave with a batch of Mayflower 400 to plant in their garden.

“We will also encourage and support exhibitors to take part in Chorley Flower Show.”

To take part in the workshops call Carole on 07961 477137 or email caroletate10@gmail.com.

A year-long commemoration to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s pioneering voyage began in November and will carry on throughout 2020. The ship transported the first English pilgrims from Plymouth to the New World in 1620. There were 102 passengers, and the crew is estimated to have been about 30.