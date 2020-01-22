Decaying windows at St Walburge’s Presbytery in Preston could see facelift

Decaying windows at a Grade one listed church residence which basks in the grandeur of England’s tallest parish church spire could be upgraded.

Plans to replace the timber windows at St Walburge’s Presbytery are in front of town planners.

Canon Gwenael Cristofoli of the church in Weston Street has applied to Preston City Council (PCC) for listed building consent to undertake the work.

In a heritage statement, managing director of joinery company H. Lord & Son, Tim Lord said: “The windows concerned are in need of replacement due to extensive decay, rendering them unsafe and draughty.

“Some of the windows to the Weston Road elevation have been modernised previously although not as the original construction and they have also started to decay and become inoperable so these will be brought back to the original construction.

“All the new windows will be as originally manufactured, with the only modern influence of double glazing and draught strips, although this will not affect the overall appearance of the windows.

“They will be constructed in hardwood and painted the same as the originals.”

If the church gets the green light on the work it will see all the windows at the residence “fully finished” with double glazing installed throughout the building and the windows painted in order to match the new with the original windows.