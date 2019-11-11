Bamber Bridge business honours bravery of town's war heroes at Remembrance event

Have your say

A Bamber Bridge business has opened its doors to the community to mark Remembrance Day.

Staff at Co-op Bamber Bridge Funeral Care in Station Road hosted an open day last Saturday in memory of the town's war heroes.

They raised a fantastic £212.42 for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal through a raffle, tombola and sale of knitted poppies.

The event also included a poppy hearse display, entertainment from a local piper and a tour of the newly refurbished funeral home.

Martina Nicholson, funeral arrange, said: "We had a brilliant turnout and there was fantastic community spirit in Bamber Bridge.

"The teddy tombola and poppy hearse were very well received and the piper drew lots of attention.

"A huge thank you from all at Coop Funeral Care to those who supported us on Saturday."