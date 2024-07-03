59 astounding & ancient retro archive pics to take you back in history to Preston Guild in 1952

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 13:22 BST

It’s absolutely mind-blowing to think that all these pictures are from 72 years in the past.

With that in mind, take a trip back in time all the way back to the 1950s to take a look at what Preston Guild looked like back in that heady and now long-ago era.

Take a look at some of our best archive pics of Preston Guild in 1952...

1. Preston Guild - 1952 - procession

2. Heysham Street, 1952 Preston Guild. Image courtesy of Gary Robinson Preston Digital Archive

3. This picture of the 1952 Preston Guild shows the procession parading down Church Street, Preston. Recognise the Bull & Royal pub? Many thanks to LP reader Mary Gibson for this nostalgic picture.

4. The Springfields float in the 1952 Preston Guild Pics: Westinghouse, Springfields

