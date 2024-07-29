With that in mind, take a trip back to those long-forgotten days of Preston back in 1957 - an era which is now some 67 years in the past at this point.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
1. Cheapside, Preston July 8, 1957
National World
2. Many thanks to LP reader Ian Rigby for todayâs picture of Preston North End, dating from February 1957. Ian tells us: âNorth Endâs opponents were Leeds United, who played in blue and gold in those days before Don Revie changed their kit to all white. North End won this one by 3-0, with Bobby Foster (two) and Tom Finney scoring the goals. Their No 8 is the famous John Charles, with Sammy Taylor and Foster watching the action. One wonders how many of todayâs Premier League footballers will have played on a football pitch like this one covered in snow and soft mud! Probably none of them.â
National World
3. In todayâs Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957. Please send your nostalgic photos to [email protected] Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening post www.lep.co.uk
National World
4. Busy Shopping Scene on Friargate, Preston, in 1957
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.