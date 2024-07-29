40 mind-blowing and exclusive retro pictures to show you what life was like in Preston back in 1957

As time marches on, the past becomes evermore distant a memory.

With that in mind, take a trip back to those long-forgotten days of Preston back in 1957 - an era which is now some 67 years in the past at this point.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Cheapside, Preston July 8, 1957

2. Many thanks to LP reader Ian Rigby for todayâs picture of Preston North End, dating from February 1957. Ian tells us: âNorth Endâs opponents were Leeds United, who played in blue and gold in those days before Don Revie changed their kit to all white. North End won this one by 3-0, with Bobby Foster (two) and Tom Finney scoring the goals. Their No 8 is the famous John Charles, with Sammy Taylor and Foster watching the action. One wonders how many of todayâs Premier League footballers will have played on a football pitch like this one covered in snow and soft mud! Probably none of them.â

3. In todayâs Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957. Please send your nostalgic photos to [email protected] Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening post www.lep.co.uk

4. Busy Shopping Scene on Friargate, Preston, in 1957

