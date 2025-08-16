38 thrilling photos capture the joy of days out at Britain's lost theme parks

But all that remains of these amazing lost theme parks are the memories of great days out enjoyed by generations of youngsters and their families.

This retro photo gallery captures the joy these much-missed theme parks brought to visitors during the 80s, 90s and noughties.

Frontierland, in Morecambe, ran for nearly a century, from 1906 to 1999, originally operating as West End Amusement Park, Fun City and Morecambe Pleasure Park.

It was given a Wild West makeover in 1987 in a bid to boost dwindling visitor numbers.

Popular rides at Frontierland included The Wild Mouse, The Rattler, the Sky Ride and the 150-foot Space Tower.

Camelot, in Charnock Richard, Lancashire, was inspired by the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

It transported visitors back to medieval times, with popular rides including Whirlwind, Knightmare and Excalibur.

The theme park ran from 1983 to 2012, welcoming more than 500,000 visitors a year during its heyday.

The American Adventure theme park in Derbyshire was another popular visitor attraction with a Wild West theme.

The site originally opened as Britannia Park in 1985 but closed after just 10 weeks with huge debts.

It reopened as The American Adventure in the summer of 1987, and was much more successful the second time around.

Popular rides there included The Missile roller coaster, the Yankee Clipper and the log flume. Staff also staged mock gun fights and other Wild West displays to entertain visitors.

Sadly, it was announced in 2007 that the theme park would not reopen that year, and the rides were sold off to other amusement parks around the globe.

Pleasure Island, in Cleethorpes, opened in May 1993 and ran for more than two decades before sadly closing its gates for good in October 2016.

The 54-acre site, previously home to Cleethorpes Zoo, featured high-octane rides including the Boomerang and the Hyperblaster, along with more sedate attractions like the carousel and swan boats.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you of visits to these much-missed theme parks? Are there any rides you remember particularly fondly?

If you enjoyed these retro pictures, you might like this look back at nightclubs in the 80s and 90s.

1 . Bird's eye view Looking down at Frontierland theme park, in Morecambe, in March 1998 | Garth Hamer Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

2 . Gun fight A gun fight at Silver City in the old American Adventure theme park, Derbyshire, in 1987 | National World Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Excalibur 2 Excalibur 2 is launched at the old Camelot theme park in Charnock Richard, Lancashire | National World Photo: Kevin McGuinness Photo Sales