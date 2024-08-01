Preston in the 1950s was a very different city to what we see before us today - it was a city where horse-drawn coffin carts were seen on the cobble-stone streets and where many of the roads we know had yet to even be conceived.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pictures of Preston from 1957 and 1958.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

2 . Goss Printing Presses, Preston 1957 The Production Control Department in the new office block. July 1957 National World Photo Sales