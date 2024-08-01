Preston in the 1950s was a very different city to what we see before us today - it was a city where horse-drawn coffin carts were seen on the cobble-stone streets and where many of the roads we know had yet to even be conceived.
With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pictures of Preston from 1957 and 1958.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.