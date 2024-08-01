37 astonishing ancient archive pictures taking you back to Preston in the 1950s, from pubs to schools

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:10 BST

Take a trip back in time.

Preston in the 1950s was a very different city to what we see before us today - it was a city where horse-drawn coffin carts were seen on the cobble-stone streets and where many of the roads we know had yet to even be conceived.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pictures of Preston from 1957 and 1958.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Christ Church School, Preston, 1957.

2. Goss Printing Presses, Preston 1957 The Production Control Department in the new office block. July 1957

3. Cheapside, Preston July 8, 1957

4. Bond Minicar Works, Ribbleton, Preston, July 1957 courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

