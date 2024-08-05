36 ancient archive images of 1950s Preston, from iconic city landmarks to locals 70 years ago

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:54 BST

Wow, it’s incredible how time flies.

Famously, the only constant in life is change, so why no take a trip down memory lane to a time which is now some 70 years in the past - Preston in the late 1950s. Here are some of our best archive pics from that era.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

1. Preston Railway Station 1952 Main Fishergate entrance

National World

Photo Sales

2. Preston Docks Loading coal from the 20 ton hoist at the north wall of the main basin in 1953. Note Penwortham Power Station in background. One of the 'banana boats' is seen at the opposite quayside, possibly the Windward Islands Courtesy of David Reynolds

National World

Photo Sales

3. This fabulous football action picture comes courtesy of LP reader Ian Rigby. He writes: âIt shows the agile North End goalkeeper Jimmy Gooch watching a shot from Bolton Wanderers sail past the post. Bolton played in red shirts that day in January 1952, with the Pavilion Stand and Paddock full to overflowing. Over 38,000 saw a 2-2 draw to share the points with Tom Finney and Charlie Wayman scoring Prestonâs goals and Nat Lofthouse and ex-North Ender, Bobby Langton replying for the Wanderers. Notice the clock is at 2.45pm. I thought that it may have stopped but I found out that the game had a 2.30pm start!â Please send you nostalgic photos and memories to [email protected]

National World

Photo Sales

4. The Goss Printing Press Company, Preston c.1953 A Goss Headliner Press destined for service at the Lancashire Evening Post. Photographed while being assembled at Goss's Greenbank Street, Preston. Image by kind permission of Allan Fazackerley courtesy of Heather Crook.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNewsletterLEPLancashirePubsBarsBeerSouth RibbleChorleyNostalgia
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice