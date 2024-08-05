Famously, the only constant in life is change, so why no take a trip down memory lane to a time which is now some 70 years in the past - Preston in the late 1950s. Here are some of our best archive pics from that era.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Preston Railway Station 1952
Main Fishergate entrance
2. Preston Docks
Loading coal from the 20 ton hoist at the north wall of the main basin in 1953. Note Penwortham Power Station in background. One of the 'banana boats' is seen at the opposite quayside, possibly the Windward Islands
Courtesy of David Reynolds
3. This fabulous football action picture comes courtesy of LP reader Ian Rigby. He writes: âIt shows the agile North End goalkeeper Jimmy Gooch watching a shot from Bolton Wanderers sail past the post. Bolton played in red shirts that day in January 1952, with the Pavilion Stand and Paddock full to overflowing. Over 38,000 saw a 2-2 draw to share the points with Tom Finney and Charlie Wayman scoring Prestonâs goals and Nat Lofthouse and ex-North Ender, Bobby Langton replying for the Wanderers. Notice the clock is at 2.45pm. I thought that it may have stopped but I found out that the game had a 2.30pm start!â Please send you nostalgic photos and memories to [email protected]
4. The Goss Printing Press Company, Preston c.1953
A Goss Headliner Press destined for service at the Lancashire Evening Post. Photographed while being assembled at Goss's Greenbank Street, Preston.
Image by kind permission of Allan Fazackerley courtesy of Heather Crook.
