Take a trip down the nostalgic street that is memory lane and see what Preston life looked like back in 1969 and 1970 - here are our best archive pictures from that era.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . Preston Marine Cadets, Garstang Road c.1970 100 Mile charity relay run from Gretna Green to Preston. The lorry was kindly supplied by a well known haulage company Chris Miller of Preston. Left to Right: ?, Craig Bland,?, ?, ?, ?, Steve Shaw, Pete Mc Murrough. Preston Digital Archive National World Photo Sales

2 . LP - PRESTON 26-02-18 SUB Exterior of shop and view of Friargate, Preston, early 1970's (maybe?) Margaret Mason in her florist, with a Mother's Day display at 85 Friargate, Preston. National World Photo Sales

3 . Preston Digital Archive Follow Moor Park Avenue, Preston 1970 Photograph by the late Norman Harrison (1926 - 1999) courtesy of Paul Harrison from the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. National World Photo Sales