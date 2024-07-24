30 exclusive long-lost archive pictures to transport you back in the past to Preston in 1969 and 1970

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST

For those who remember the late 1960s and early 1970s, this is the picture collection for you...

Take a trip down the nostalgic street that is memory lane and see what Preston life looked like back in 1969 and 1970 - here are our best archive pictures from that era.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

1. Preston Marine Cadets, Garstang Road c.1970 100 Mile charity relay run from Gretna Green to Preston. The lorry was kindly supplied by a well known haulage company Chris Miller of Preston. Left to Right: ?, Craig Bland,?, ?, ?, ?, Steve Shaw, Pete Mc Murrough. Preston Digital Archive

National World

Photo Sales

2. LP - PRESTON 26-02-18 SUB Exterior of shop and view of Friargate, Preston, early 1970's (maybe?) Margaret Mason in her florist, with a Mother's Day display at 85 Friargate, Preston.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Preston Digital Archive Follow Moor Park Avenue, Preston 1970 Photograph by the late Norman Harrison (1926 - 1999) courtesy of Paul Harrison from the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Preston Marine and Sea Cadet Regatta, River Ribble c.1970 Colour Sergeant Jim Bland is seen on a makeshift raft in the River Ribble. A rope was stretched between the Sea Cadets hut and the opposing riverbank in order to display various methods of crossing a river. Sometime later that day, as part of the Marine Cadet sniper display, an old tailors dummy was shot at and subsequently dropped into the river from high up in the coal conveyor that supplied Penwortham Power Station. It was quite a dramatic finale to the days proceedings. A few days later the dummy washed up on a mudbank near Freckleton and became the subject of a frantic recovery attempt by police and rescue services who clearly thought they were dealing with a suicide victim, until they rolled the 'body' over to reveal the words "property of Marks and Spencers" etched about the belly button area!

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNewsletterLEPPubsLancashireBarsBeerSouth RibbleChorleyNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.