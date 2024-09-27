27 absolutely classic 1970s retro pictures of Preston life, people, celebrities, and familiar city scenes

In 1977 and 1978, Preston was experiencing a time of change and resilience, reflecting the broader trends of the late 1970s.

The town's industrial roots were still present, with traditional manufacturing and engineering firms playing a significant role in the local economy. However, economic shifts and challenges in the industrial sector meant that Preston, like many other towns in the North West, was looking to diversify and adapt.

The iconic Dick, Kerr & Co. factories, which had long been a cornerstone of local employment, were part of a transforming landscape. The community spirit in Preston remained strong, and local culture continued to thrive.

The town’s markets, bustling high street, and the Harris Museum were central to its cultural life, providing a blend of traditional and contemporary experiences. On the sporting front, Preston North End continued to rally local support, striving to recapture past glories and maintain a strong presence in English football.

The late 1970s also saw the rise of youth culture, with the punk and rock scenes making their mark on the town. Local pubs and music venues hosted lively events, becoming hubs for young people eager to express themselves through fashion and music.

This collection of archive images captures the essence of life in Preston during this dynamic period.

1. Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

2. Bing crosby arrives at Preston railway station ahead of his sold-out concert at Preston Guild Hall on September 22, 1977

3. Men employed through the Government's job creation programme digging up ancient tombstones in the grounds of Preston's Parish Church, to make way for landscaped gardens

4. Victoria Hotel resident Mr Frank Wall, 66, was having a bath, unaware of the drama unfolding next door at T. Ball shoe shop, until firemen warned him to get out

