For just £11, this personal hand fan is an absolute bargain | Amazon

Whether you wear it, wave it, or work with it – this cooling gadget does it all. And now it’s just £10.99 in the Prime Day sales, saving you cash and sweat.

This fan can be placed on a desktop, cooling you down while you work; it can be held in one hand, blasting you with a refreshing breeze; or it can be worn around your neck, giving you relief from the heat wherever you go.

It's one of the most versatile personal cooling devices on the market, and it's been discounted for Prime Day - just in time for the hot summer weather. Its new price is £10.99.

The Timiyou Hand Held fan charges up from USB and can run for up to 12 hours, but it's the simplicity of its design that makes it the perfect gadget for a heatwave, because it folds into a desktop fan, or it can be held in the hand to be carried around.

It's compact enough to slip in a bag - and you can even wear it around your neck | Amazon

Small enough to fit in a bag, but big enough to provide an intense blast of cool air, it even comes with a phone stand so you can watch content on your smartphone while you enjoy a cool-down.

The detachable base (included) lets it stand up on a surface, or it can hang on a lanyard to blast you with air from your chest.

Cooling fans can cost a lot of money, but this one offers personal relief for less than £11. So it's an obvious choice for people who struggle when the heat gets too much.

