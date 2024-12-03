This top-of-the-range Shark cordless vacuum is still at a ludicrously low price

Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaners are incredibly popular | Amazon

Thought you'd missed the Black Friday bargains? Think again...

There are always a few Black Friday deals that hang around for a while. But the deal we've found on a very popular cordless Shark vacuum cleaner is actually BETTER than it was during the sale period.

For much of Black Friday, the IZ202UKT was discounted from its usual £279.99 to £189.99, which is quite a decent saving.

But Amazon currently has it on a limited-time deal for £169, which is remarkable. And it gets better.

Because, if you shop around, you'll find even cheaper prices.

For example, John Lewis currently has it on offer for just £148. And the same deal is on at Electricshop. Both these stores will give you free delivery, too.

Shark's superb Flexology wand is the stand-out feature of this vacuum, with a joint in the main pipe allowing the entire stick vacuum to drop down below tables, units and even sofas to clean underneath.

It also has the clever Anti Hair-Wrap technology though, which is great for pet owners. And you'll get an array of accessories.

Its battery has a 40-minute run time, which will suit smaller houses, but recharging time is pretty good with Sharks, so you won't have to go long between cleaning stints.

Neither John Lewis nor Electricshop have said how long their discount will last, so grab one while you can before the deals expire.