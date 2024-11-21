Rylan Clark is hosting Amazon’s ‘Black Friday Week Show’ and has revealed his top bargain | PA

Amazon Black Friday 2024 discounts have started and continue to December 2 with Rylan Clark hosting a show to highlight top offers

TV personality Rylan Clark has revealed his top Black Friday bargain to buy on Amazon with thousands of discounts now live. Rylan is an insider on the latest deals as he’s hosting the online Amazon’s ‘Black Friday Week Show’ to mark the event.

Picking out some of the top discounts, his number one choice to bag is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s a highly-rated item with an overall 4.7 out of 5 stars from consumers on Amazon.

Shoppers can save £25 on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as Amazon has slashed the price from £59.99 to £34.99 here.

Glowing reports on the Fire TV Stick include from Luke who called it a “nifty little device”.

Luke added: “I was always skeptical purchasing one of these, it always seemed so lack lustre compared to the more expensive streaming devices but I won’t lie, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much I use it and the ease and functionality of it.”

The Fire Stick enables viewers to stream thousands of films and TV episodes from Netflix to Prime Video and Disney+ and is the only streaming media player to work with the Xbox app. That means it can also stream Forza Motorsport, Starfield and Palworld.

Amazon’s Black Friday Week sales have launched and continue until Monday December 2.