Miofive S1 Ultra review: A dash cam with some clever tricks up its sleeve

The Miofive S1 Ultra exceeds expectations, and does plenty for the price

Motoring and consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield tests the Miofive S1 Ultra dash cam

If you thought dash cams were just there to record footage of what's going on around you, think again. The simple task of taking videos will always be a staple function of dash cams, but more and more of them are packing in smart technologies that can keep you safe on the road.

The Miofive S1 series is one of those cameras setting this new standard. Using its Wi-Fi, GPS and G-sensor, it can constantly monitor your progress as you drive and keep tabs on your speed, alerting you if any cameras are lurking nearby.

Then, when you park up, the G-sensor will be ready to trigger a cutting-edge parking mode, which features a time-lapse video system that kicks off if a collision is detected.

The device has a straight-forward, if not exactly stylish look

The parking mode only works if the unit is hard-wired, and unfortunately, the kit isn't included with the S1, it needs to be bought separately at a cost of around £30. It does, however come with a 64 GB SD card and a neat little trim tool to help you route the wires.

There are two key versions of the new dual camera S1, the Pro and the Ultra. I've been testing the Ultra, which has dual 4K cameras (the Pro has a 4K camera plus a 2K rear camera).

The footage, as you'd expect from a 4K sensor, is superb. It's great to see more 4K cameras being added to dashcams because this sort of ultra-high definition can be crucial if you need to read a distant number plate.

The rear camera is compact, and the 4K footage is superb

A polarising effect of the lens helps fight glare and the night mode of the S1 Ultra is impressive, thanks to its wide aperture and high frame rate.

And then there's the app. I've used countless dash cam apps, and they vary from fiddly to frustrating. The Miofive app, however, I've always enjoyed. I've got an earlier Miofive model in my wife's car, and it's always been easy to access footage. You can even edit it now, which is great.

But, trust me on this, dual cameras can be a godsend, and to have 4K footage front and back is worth paying for. You never know, it could get you out of a legal pickle one day. And you can't put a price on that.