Actress Michelle Keegan launches new Very range after welcoming her first child with husband Mark Wright.

The new mum looked radiant as she shared images of the new fashion collection with fans on social media. The new spring/summer range for Very features minimalist, modern styles with key wardrobe staples like dresses, loungewear, knits, denim, and jackets.

Michelle Keegan teased fans with a sneak-peek of her new collection on Instagram Sunday evening, in anticipation of Monday's (March 24) launch. The new range - which unfortunately for fans is not a maternity range - landed today and is effortlessly stunning. The ‘Fool Me Once’ actress recently welcomed her first child, daughter Palma with husband Mark Wright on March 6.

Top picks from the new Michelle Keegan range

This midi dress is perfect for spring. The knit fabric and sparkly bead embellishments create a glamorous look.

This figure-hugging midaxi dress with shimmering sequins is perfect for making a statement on special occasions.

The tailored look is on trend right now and the chocolate shade is a great addition to your wardrobe. Pair with jeans for a chic and stylish look.

Very have a huge range of must-have items perfect for your spring/summer wardrobe. I was lucky enough to try the new range. These are the top three best buys that got my fashion seal of approval form the new collection.

This floral, knitted maxi dress in a buttermilk yellow shade is a feminine and elegant style, perfect for warmer days. Pair this with a cropped denim jacket and sandals for the summer.

This stunning ruffle dress features a polka dot design and a detachable flower. Perfect for a day at the races, this dress embodies a trend that will be everywhere this season.

A denim dress is a versatile must-have for any wardrobe, as it can be easily dressed up or down. Wear boots and a clutch bag for a night out or sneakers and crossbody bag for a casual day look.

You can shop the full range of Michelle Keegan’s collection and the new spring/summer range via the Very website.

