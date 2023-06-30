Preston has been found to be one of the best cities in the UK for fitness enthusiasts.

Sports nutrition experts at Bulk.com analysed eight factors they felt contribute to a city being attractive to fitness fanatics and scored the 62 most populated UK cities out of 100 to create their Fitness Index.

The factors analyzed within the index included the number of gyms, healthy restaurants according to TripAdvisor, pools, CrossFit facilities, as well as hiking, jogging, road cycling, and mountain bike routes relative to the population size of each city.

Preston came in ninth place nationally, with a score out of 100 of 67.92.

The city has the highest number of pools relative to its population, with eight pools per 100,000 residents. It also has 42 gyms per 100,000 people, the sixth-highest of any city for this factor.

With this in mind, we took a look at some of the gyms across Preston and have listed some of the top-rated places, according to Google Reviews.

1 . Pure Gym, North Road Retail Park Pure Gym rates as 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Absolutely love it here great place and I'm a first time person going to any gym the staff are so helpful and friendly and professional would recommend to any first time gym phobic people." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . JD Gym, Tustin Court, Preston This gym has had several different names over the years, and is now run by JD. On Google Reviews it scores 4.5 out of 5. One customer said: "Nice gym. Plenty of machines, good location and the cleanest changing rooms I have ever seen." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Smart Fit, Campbell Street This gym gets 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Great gym, plenty of equipment, plenty of classes, friendly staff and members." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Fitcess, Raglan Street This gym achieves 4.9 out of 5 from 37 reviewers. One said: "Fitcess is a family and everyone is made to feel very welcome and join in as much or as little as they wish." Photo: Google Photo Sales

