Preston named one of the best cities for fitness - here's 11 of the best gyms according to Google Reviews
Sports nutrition experts at Bulk.com analysed eight factors they felt contribute to a city being attractive to fitness fanatics and scored the 62 most populated UK cities out of 100 to create their Fitness Index.
The factors analyzed within the index included the number of gyms, healthy restaurants according to TripAdvisor, pools, CrossFit facilities, as well as hiking, jogging, road cycling, and mountain bike routes relative to the population size of each city.
Preston came in ninth place nationally, with a score out of 100 of 67.92.
The city has the highest number of pools relative to its population, with eight pools per 100,000 residents. It also has 42 gyms per 100,000 people, the sixth-highest of any city for this factor.
With this in mind, we took a look at some of the gyms across Preston and have listed some of the top-rated places, according to Google Reviews.