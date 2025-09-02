Heated clothes airers save time and money, but they rarely come this cheap | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drying laundry indoors is easier and cheaper with heated airers – and this Wowcher deal gets you one for under £25

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While we're all hoping for some more warm weather during September, there's no escaping the fact that autumn has finally rolled in, and the chances of drying laundry outside are fading fast.

It's the perfect time, then, to invest in a heated clothes airer. They're incredibly useful for drying clothes, towels, and bedding in next to no time, and that's beneficial for all sorts of reasons.

Not only will this cut down on the time you spend doing one of the dullest household chores, you might save a few quid - because it's much cheaper to run a heated airer than your tumble drier.

Upgrades available include a cover and a timer | Wowcher

It's also better for your health and your house. Drying fabric inside releases moisture, which can lead to damp in your walls. The quicker it dries off, the less time there is for the damp to circulate.

Heated airers can easily cost £100, but we've found one for £24.99. It's thanks to a 50% saving offered by Groundlevel, which is selling an extra-large heated clothes airer through Wowcher.

All you have to do is click here to visit the Wowcher page, choose your options, and the voucher for Groundlevel's discount will be sent to you.

Go through the options carefully, though, because there are some upgrades you might want to consider, like a digital timer, or "wings" to expand the drying space.

But it is absolutely possible to get a heated airer for £24.99. And once you've used one, you will wonder how you ever managed without it.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here