Lancashire legends and local voices to stream free on Audible – thanks to this Prime Day deal | Amazon

Stream North West legends and local voices for free on Audible, thanks to this Prime Day deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Maxine Peake’s powerful narration to titles rooted in Lancashire grit and humour, Audible is full of brilliant listens with Northern soul – and right now, Prime members can enjoy them completely free.

For Prime Day, Audible is offering three months free – that’s three audiobooks to keep, plus unlimited streaming of thousands more.

So whether you’re walking the prom in Blackpool, stuck in Preston traffic, or just want something smart and Northern in your ears, these Lancashire-linked titles are a great place to start.

That’s the Way It Crumbles – by Matthew Engel, read by Kris Dyer

Engel, who grew up in Burnley, explores how American English has crept into British life – with wit, history, and a Northern sense of irony.

Funny Girl – by Nick Hornby, read by Emma Fielding and full cast

Set partly in 1960s Blackpool, this charming story about a young woman with dreams of stardom is funny, nostalgic and gently subversive.

Tell Me I’m Worthless – by Alison Rumfitt, read by Jessie Buckley

Preston-born Rumfitt’s genre-blurring horror novel is dark, bold and hugely talked-about – for listeners after something different.

This Is Not A Pity Memoir – by Abi Morgan, read by Maxine Peake

Bolton-raised Peake lends real weight and warmth to this moving true story of love, illness and resilience – a standout performance.

Me Mum and Dusty Springfield – by Carol Morley, read by the author

Born in Stockport but with strong Lancashire roots, Morley’s memoir of family life, grief and pop music is touching, funny, and a proper hidden gem.

From Blackpool ballrooms to Bolton terraces, there’s something brilliant about hearing voices and stories that feel local – and with Audible’s Prime Day offer, you can get stuck in without paying a penny.

The deal runs until 31 July – and it’s already live, so don’t hang about.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now