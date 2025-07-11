Stunning stone-built barn conversion with bespoke features & spacious grounds

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Nestled off Lightfoot Lane near Higher Bartle, this breathtaking stone-built barn conversion spans approximately 3,692 sq ft of luxurious living space

On the market for £900,000 with Armitstead Barnett estate agents, this property offers a seamless blend of rustic charm and contemporary elegance.

The grand double-height entrance hall, complete with an exquisite bespoke staircase and galleried landing, sets a breathtaking tone from the moment you step inside. Underfoot, Italian porcelain tiles add sophistication, while exposed beams and a gas-fired wood-burning style stove set in a limestone surround create an atmosphere of refined character.

To the rear, the kitchen impresses with granite worktops, a central island, Belfast sink, and integrated appliances - including a full-height fridge, freezer and Miele dishwasher—ideal for both casual dining and entertaining.

Adjacent, the spacious lounge mirrors the warmth of the hallway with oak flooring, exposed timber beams, and a second wood-burning style stove, creating a welcoming space bathed in natural light. For added comfort, a snug features dual-aspect windows and an electric fire framed in marble.

Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle.

1. Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle 1

Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle. | armitstead barnett

Photo Sales
Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle

2. Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle 2

Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle | armitstead barnett

Photo Sales
Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle

3. Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle 3

Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle | armitstead barnett

Photo Sales
Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle

4. Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle 4

Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle | armitstead barnett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice