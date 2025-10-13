Stunning 3-bed cottage with landscaped gardens in peaceful village setting

Nestled in the peaceful village setting of Hutton, this home strikes a rare balance between serenity and accessibility.
Step inside and you’ll find a cosy dining room with beams and a feature fireplace, flowing through to a bright lounge extension that opens out to the garden. The heart of the home is the well‑appointed kitchen/diner, where a striking Aga blends beautifully with contemporary appliances. Upstairs, three elegant bedrooms await - including a vaulted master with en suite - alongside a beautifully finished family bathroom.
Outside, the property is equally captivating: a gated driveway, manicured front garden and at the rear, a generous landscaped garden complete with patio area, garden room, meadow zone and garage. All offered with no onward chain, this cottage is ready for immediate enjoyment by its new owners.
Presented by Ben Rose, Longton, this home is available for offers over £575,000.