Stunning 3-bed cottage with landscaped gardens in peaceful village setting

Nestled in the peaceful village setting of Hutton, this home strikes a rare balance between serenity and accessibility.

Step inside and you’ll find a cosy dining room with beams and a feature fireplace, flowing through to a bright lounge extension that opens out to the garden. The heart of the home is the well‑appointed kitchen/diner, where a striking Aga blends beautifully with contemporary appliances. Upstairs, three elegant bedrooms await - including a vaulted master with en suite - alongside a beautifully finished family bathroom.

Outside, the property is equally captivating: a gated driveway, manicured front garden and at the rear, a generous landscaped garden complete with patio area, garden room, meadow zone and garage. All offered with no onward chain, this cottage is ready for immediate enjoyment by its new owners.