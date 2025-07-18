Rustic charm meets modern eco-luxury - stunning five‑bedroom barn conversion in Preston

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

On the market for £675,000 with Michael Bailey estate agents. Set along the sought-after Lea Road in Preston, Leyland Bridge Barn is an exceptional five-bedroom barn conversion.

Sitting on a generous quarter-acre plot and surrounded by open farmland, this property effortlessly combines period character with high-end eco-conscious features. Exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and rustic brickwork highlight its historic roots, while modern touches like solar panels, EV charging, and an air-source heat pump ensure it's built for the future. A gated driveway, garage, workshop, and wraparound garden provide both charm and practicality.

The interior layout is both spacious and versatile, featuring three reception rooms, including a snug, a lounge with log-burning stove, and a dramatic double-height family room flooded with natural light. A handcrafted kitchen-breakfast room, complete with granite worktops, a range cooker, and wine chiller, is the heart of the home.

Upstairs, the principal suite includes a private dressing room and en-suite, while a second bedroom also benefits from its own bathroom. Three further bedrooms are served by a stylish four-piece family bathroom, featuring a freestanding tub under a charming porthole window.

Lea Road, Preston, PR2

1. Lea Road, Preston 1

Lea Road, Preston, PR2 | Michael Bailey

Photo Sales
Lea Road, Preston, PR2

2. Lea Road, Preston 2

Lea Road, Preston, PR2 | Michael Bailey

Photo Sales
Lea Road, Preston, PR2

3. Lea Road, Preston 3

Lea Road, Preston, PR2 | Michael Bailey

Photo Sales
Lea Road, Preston, PR2

4. Lea Road, Preston 4

Lea Road, Preston, PR2 | Michael Bailey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireProperty
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice