Sitting on a generous quarter-acre plot and surrounded by open farmland, this property effortlessly combines period character with high-end eco-conscious features. Exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and rustic brickwork highlight its historic roots, while modern touches like solar panels, EV charging, and an air-source heat pump ensure it's built for the future. A gated driveway, garage, workshop, and wraparound garden provide both charm and practicality.

The interior layout is both spacious and versatile, featuring three reception rooms, including a snug, a lounge with log-burning stove, and a dramatic double-height family room flooded with natural light. A handcrafted kitchen-breakfast room, complete with granite worktops, a range cooker, and wine chiller, is the heart of the home.

Upstairs, the principal suite includes a private dressing room and en-suite, while a second bedroom also benefits from its own bathroom. Three further bedrooms are served by a stylish four-piece family bathroom, featuring a freestanding tub under a charming porthole window.