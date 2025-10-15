Bright and inviting the property features a choice of spacious reception rooms with high ceilings and fireplaces, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. A dedicated home office provides a practical workspace with garden views, while the sociable kitchen diner, complete with integrated appliances, a cosy snug area and a log burner.
Upstairs, four generously sized bedrooms provide comfort and flexibility for family members and guests. The luxurious principal suite boasts a walk-in wardrobe, private balcony and a stunning en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower. A second en-suite bedroom offers privacy for older children or visitors while the remaining doubles are served by a stylish family shower room.
Outside, the extensive south-facing garden offers a private retreat with a spacious patio, mature trees and a large lawn. Adding to the home’s appeal is a rare double garage.
Set in a leafy, highly sought-after Fulwood location the property is close to excellent schools and local shops. with easy access to Preston city centre, the station and motorway links.
On the market for offers over £525,000 with Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston.