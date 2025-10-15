Bright and inviting the property features a choice of spacious reception rooms with high ceilings and fireplaces, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. A dedicated home office provides a practical workspace with garden views, while the sociable kitchen diner, complete with integrated appliances, a cosy snug area and a log burner.

Upstairs, four generously sized bedrooms provide comfort and flexibility for family members and guests. The luxurious principal suite boasts a walk-in wardrobe, private balcony and a stunning en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower. A second en-suite bedroom offers privacy for older children or visitors while the remaining doubles are served by a stylish family shower room.

Outside, the extensive south-facing garden offers a private retreat with a spacious patio, mature trees and a large lawn. Adding to the home’s appeal is a rare double garage.

Set in a leafy, highly sought-after Fulwood location the property is close to excellent schools and local shops. with easy access to Preston city centre, the station and motorway links.

