Step through a welcoming hallway into a lounge bathed in natural light from a large bay window, complete with a warm feature fireplace. A separate dining room provides a relaxed space for meals, while the open-plan kitchen/diner to the rear boasts modern cabinetry, ample work surfaces and French doors opening onto the garden.

Upstairs, you’ll find two well-proportioned double bedrooms plus a third bedroom that could double as a study or nursery. The family bathroom is fitted with a contemporary three-piece suite.

Outside, the property is set back behind a double driveway, offering plentiful off-street parking and leading to an attached garage. The rear garden is a particular highlight - larger than average, well tended with mature borders, a patio for al fresco dining, a lawned section and a water feature, offering privacy and space for relaxing or gardening.

Well preserved and thoughtfully laid out this home combines style and practicality in one of Ribbleton’s quieter streets. It’s especially appealing to families, first-time buyers, or anyone seeking a property with scope to add their own touches.