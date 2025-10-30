Stepping inside the home immediately showcases high-quality finishes and thoughtful design. A bright lounge welcomes you in while a second snug with a log-burning fireplace sets the scene for cosy evenings. The real heart of the house lies in the open-plan kitchen-diner: sleek integrated appliances, plenty of space for entertaining and patio doors that open onto the large, sun-lit garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow perfect for family time and socialising.

Upstairs, the property continues to impress with a generous master bedroom complete with stylish en-suite and two additional well-proportioned bedrooms alongside a fully-tiled family bathroom.

Outside, the gated driveway and garage provide excellent storage and parking facilities. Positioned in a sought-after area with easy access to schools, parks and amenities this cottage delivers the rarity of classic character merged with the demands of modern family life.