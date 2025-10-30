I tour a beautifully updated 4-bed detached with sleek open-plan living and a garden that’s built for summer

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

This stunning four-bedroom cottage has been transformed into a spacious and stylish family home, offering open-plan living, a dedicated cinema room and a large garden for summer gatherings.

Stepping inside the home immediately showcases high-quality finishes and thoughtful design. A bright lounge welcomes you in while a second snug with a log-burning fireplace sets the scene for cosy evenings. The real heart of the house lies in the open-plan kitchen-diner: sleek integrated appliances, plenty of space for entertaining and patio doors that open onto the large, sun-lit garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow perfect for family time and socialising.

Upstairs, the property continues to impress with a generous master bedroom complete with stylish en-suite and two additional well-proportioned bedrooms alongside a fully-tiled family bathroom.

Outside, the gated driveway and garage provide excellent storage and parking facilities. Positioned in a sought-after area with easy access to schools, parks and amenities this cottage delivers the rarity of classic character merged with the demands of modern family life.

On the market £450,000 with Leadenhall Estates, Colchester.

Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2

1.

Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 | Leadenhall Estates, Colchester

Photo Sales
Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2

2.

Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 | Leadenhall Estates, Colchester

Photo Sales
Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2

3.

Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 | Leadenhall Estates, Colchester

Photo Sales
Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2

4.

Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 | Leadenhall Estates, Colchester

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireHome OfficeProperty
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice