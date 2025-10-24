I tour a beautifully presented 3-bed detached Millersgate home in Preston with garden and driveway for sale

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 17:28 BST

Tucked away in the sought-after Millersgate development in Preston this beautifully presented three-bedroom detached home perfectly balances modern living with family comfort.

The heart of the home is an open-plan kitchen and dining area that opens out to a private rear garden creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living. The lounge offers a cosy retreat for evenings in while the upstairs layout provides three well-sized bedrooms.

Outside, there’s plenty of space to unwind with a neatly maintained garden and a driveway offering convenient off-street parking.

Located within easy reach of local schools, shops and transport links this home is ideal for growing families or professionals looking for a quiet spot with great access to Preston city centre and surrounding areas. Stylish, move-in ready and full of warmth, this Millersgate home is a modern classic that’s easy to imagine making your own.

On the market for £270,000 with The Good Estate Agent, National.

Millersgate, Preston, PR4

Millersgate, Preston, PR4 | The Good Estate Agent, National

Millersgate, Preston, PR4

Millersgate, Preston, PR4 | The Good Estate Agent, National

Millersgate, Preston, PR4

Millersgate, Preston, PR4 | The Good Estate Agent, National

Millersgate, Preston, PR4

Millersgate, Preston, PR4 | The Good Estate Agent, National

