The heart of the home is an open-plan kitchen and dining area that opens out to a private rear garden creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living. The lounge offers a cosy retreat for evenings in while the upstairs layout provides three well-sized bedrooms.

Outside, there’s plenty of space to unwind with a neatly maintained garden and a driveway offering convenient off-street parking.

Located within easy reach of local schools, shops and transport links this home is ideal for growing families or professionals looking for a quiet spot with great access to Preston city centre and surrounding areas. Stylish, move-in ready and full of warmth, this Millersgate home is a modern classic that’s easy to imagine making your own.