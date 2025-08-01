Expansive detached home with flexible space, gardens & outbuildings

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A substantial five-bedroom detached home offering over 2,400 sq ft of flexible living space, set within private landscaped gardens and ideal for modern family life.

This stunning property is on the market for £650,000 with Bridgfords, Bamber Bridge.

Situated in a desirable part of Preston, Melling Fold is an impressive and spacious detached property set on approximately a third of an acre. The home offers flexible accommodation including five double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a striking double-height lounge with gallery landing and Juliet balcony.

The ground floor features a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, utility room, three bedrooms, and a modern bathroom. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an en-suite, alongside an additional bedroom or home office and access to a large, fully boarded attic with potential.

Outside, the gardens are beautifully maintained and completely private, with lawns, mature planting, a decked seating area with pond, gazebo, and ample off-road parking. A double garage with workshop and solar panels adds to the practicality of this rare family home.

Spacious, secluded, and ready to adapt to modern living, Melling Fold is a must-view for buyers seeking space and versatility in a premium location.

