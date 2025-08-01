Expansive detached home with flexible space, gardens & outbuildings

This stunning property is on the market for £650,000 with Bridgfords, Bamber Bridge.

Situated in a desirable part of Preston, Melling Fold is an impressive and spacious detached property set on approximately a third of an acre. The home offers flexible accommodation including five double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a striking double-height lounge with gallery landing and Juliet balcony.

The ground floor features a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, utility room, three bedrooms, and a modern bathroom. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an en-suite, alongside an additional bedroom or home office and access to a large, fully boarded attic with potential.

Outside, the gardens are beautifully maintained and completely private, with lawns, mature planting, a decked seating area with pond, gazebo, and ample off-road parking. A double garage with workshop and solar panels adds to the practicality of this rare family home.

Spacious, secluded, and ready to adapt to modern living, Melling Fold is a must-view for buyers seeking space and versatility in a premium location.