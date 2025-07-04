On the market for £950,000 with estate agents Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood at Uplands Hall, Walker Lane, Preston, PR2.

This beautifully presented detached residence offers the perfect balance of period elegance and modern practicality. From its ornate stained-glass front door to its solid wood floors and sash windows, the home is full of timeless character.

The accommodation spans across three floors offering six spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms ideal for growing families or those in need of flexible living space.

The ground floor boasts a large lounge with a multi-fuel burner, a separate family room, and a stylish kitchen complete with granite worktops, a centre island, and utility area.

Upstairs the bedrooms are generous and versatile with several offering adjoining spaces perfect for dressing rooms, studies, or nurseries. A charming upstairs sitting room adds even more comfort and function.

Outside the property continues to impress with a beautifully maintained garden, mature planting, and multiple outdoor seating areas.

Two driveways provide ample parking, and there's an additional lawned plot at the front that adds further curb appeal and outdoor potential.

Located in one of Preston's most desirable neighbourhoods, this home is within easy reach of reputable schools, local amenities, and commuter routes.