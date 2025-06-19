Elegant 4-bedroom period home with swimming pool and annexe in Fulwood

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:13 BST

Nestled along a private driveway off Black Bull Lane in the heart of Fulwood this exquisite four bedroom semi-detached period property seamlessly blends classic charm with modern comforts.

On the market for £575,000 on Black Bull Lane, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3JY, with estate agents Clarkson Holden, Preston.

Boasting over 2,000 sq ft of living space across three floors, the home features a spacious hallway leading to a modern kitchen extension and three versatile reception rooms, ideal for both entertaining and everyday living.

The upper floors offer four generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite with an ensuite shower room. The family bathroom serves the remaining rooms, ensuring comfort and convenience.

Beyond the main house lies a large covered swimming pool usable year round and a partially converted annexe, offering potential for an independent dwelling or leisure space. The beautifully landscaped rear garden with a seating area completes this exceptional property.

Located within walking distance to Royal Preston Hospital, local schools and amenities, this home offers a rare opportunity to acquire a distinctive property that combines period elegance with contemporary living.

Related topics:PropertyFulwoodPropertiesLancashire
