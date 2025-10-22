Tucked away in a quiet Cottam neighbourhood this detached house makes a bold statement with its clean lines, sleek finishes and light‑filled spaces. From the formal lounge to the spacious dining area, each space is carefully composed for comfort and style with plenty of room for family life or entertaining.

Upstairs, the gallery captures four well‑balanced bedrooms. The principal suite impresses with built‑in storage and room for a sitting area, while the family bathroom is modern and functional. Beyond the interiors the outside shots showcase a private landscaped garden with patio, lawn and mature planting - ideal for weekend relaxation or alfresco dining. Additional photos also highlight practical features like the driveway, garage and strategically placed windows that maximise privacy and light.