23 incredible photos of this stunning 4‑bed detached Fulwood home with huge garden for sale

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home in Fulwood has just hit the market, offering modern family living in a peaceful cul-de-sac setting.

Located in a sought-after residential area of Fulwood this impressive property ticks all the boxes for modern family life. Set back on a quiet street the home boasts a bright and airy layout with four well-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and dining area designed with contemporary finishes and direct access to the rear garden. Outside the property really shines with a generous lawned garden, patio area and plenty of space for play or summer gatherings. There's also a driveway with room for several vehicles and the added bonus of an electric vehicle charging point.

Close to local schools, amenities and with excellent transport links nearby this is a move-in ready home in a prime Fulwood location. Here are 23 incredible photos of this stunning property to explore everything this stylish home has to offer.

On the market for £425,000 with Clarkson Holden, Preston.

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE

1.

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE | Clarkson Holden, Preston

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE

2.

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE | Clarkson Holden, Preston

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE

3.

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE | Clarkson Holden, Preston

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE

4.

Marston Moor, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3WE | Clarkson Holden, Preston

