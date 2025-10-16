21 amazing photos of a characterful 3-bed semi-detached cottage on 1.5 acres for sale

Offered for sale with scope to modernise and extend (subject to planning) it’s an ideal opportunity for buyers looking to put their stamp on a property.

Light and welcoming the property features a bay-fronted lounge, a second reception room with a fireplace and a kitchen area with scope for contemporary redesign. Upstairs there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom suite. A loft space adds further flexibility for conversion or storage.

Externally, the home is set on a generous plot with ample frontage and a rear garden that enjoys a degree of privacy and scope for landscaping. The surrounding area is predominately rural with easy access to open countryside and yet not far from local amenities, road links and transport routes.

Well maintained but ripe for updating this property offers a fantastic canvas for families or individuals wanting to create a bespoke home in a tranquil setting.

On the market for £500,000 with Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents.

1 . Carr Lane, Balderstone, BB2 | Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents Photo Sales

2 . Carr Lane, Balderstone, BB2 | Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents Photo Sales

3 . Carr Lane, Balderstone, BB2 | Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents Photo Sales