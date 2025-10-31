Step inside and you’re immediately greeted by a bay-windowed living room that bathes the space in natural light setting a warm inviting tone throughout. The kitchen diner takes centre stage on the ground floor, offering ample room for cooking, dining and entertaining and flows conveniently into the cloakroom/WC for added practicality.

Upstairs, you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms including a master with distinctive bay windows that echo the homes traditional charm. A stylish four-piece family bathroom features both a separate shower and bathtub - a rare find in this category.

Outside, the large driveway and detached garage deliver excellent storage and parking options, while the rear garden offers space to relax or entertain in privacy. Ideal for families or professionals seeking a move-in ready home in a sought-after location.