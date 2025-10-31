19 pictures reveal this outstanding family house with plenty of space, style and outdoor appeal

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Positioned on Stuart Road in the popular Ribbleton area this three-bedroom semi-detached residence combines thoughtful updates with practical features.

Step inside and you’re immediately greeted by a bay-windowed living room that bathes the space in natural light setting a warm inviting tone throughout. The kitchen diner takes centre stage on the ground floor, offering ample room for cooking, dining and entertaining and flows conveniently into the cloakroom/WC for added practicality.

Upstairs, you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms including a master with distinctive bay windows that echo the homes traditional charm. A stylish four-piece family bathroom features both a separate shower and bathtub - a rare find in this category.

Outside, the large driveway and detached garage deliver excellent storage and parking options, while the rear garden offers space to relax or entertain in privacy. Ideal for families or professionals seeking a move-in ready home in a sought-after location.

On the market for £249,950 with Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood.

