Set in a sought-after residential area, the property stands out with its generous driveway and double garage, providing plenty of parking and storage space.

Upstairs, the home features four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a stylish master with en-suite, along with a sleek family bathroom finished to a high standard. Every room has been thoughtfully designed, combining practicality with a fresh, modern aesthetic that makes the most of natural light.

Outside, the private rear garden offers an inviting retreat complete with a lawn and patio area ideal for relaxing or dining outdoors. With its generous space, modern updates and proximity to local schools, shops and transport links this Cromwell Road property is a superb choice for families looking for comfort, convenience and contemporary style.