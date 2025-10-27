19 pictures of this stylish 4-bed semi in Preston with garden, double garage and off-road parking

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

This beautifully maintained four-bedroom semi-detached home on Cromwell Road, Preston offers the perfect blend of modern living and traditional comfort.

Set in a sought-after residential area, the property stands out with its generous driveway and double garage, providing plenty of parking and storage space.

Upstairs, the home features four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a stylish master with en-suite, along with a sleek family bathroom finished to a high standard. Every room has been thoughtfully designed, combining practicality with a fresh, modern aesthetic that makes the most of natural light.

Outside, the private rear garden offers an inviting retreat complete with a lawn and patio area ideal for relaxing or dining outdoors. With its generous space, modern updates and proximity to local schools, shops and transport links this Cromwell Road property is a superb choice for families looking for comfort, convenience and contemporary style.

On the market for £340,000 with Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood.

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2 | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2 | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2 | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2

Cromwell Road, Preston, PR2 | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

