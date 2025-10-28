17 stunning pictures of this detached 4-bed family home for sale in a sought after area

A spacious four-bedroom detached family home in Blackpool’s sought-after area complete with garage, off-road parking and a landscaped garden - ideal for modern family living.

This beautifully presented detached home offers flexible living space across two floors, perfect for families seeking comfort and style. The ground floor features a welcoming hallway, a spacious lounge, a dining area and a modern fitted kitchen with plenty of storage and work surfaces.

Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms and a contemporary four-piece family bathroom provide ample space for the household.

Outside, the property benefits from off-road parking, a garage and a landscaped north-facing garden - an ideal spot for summer entertaining or relaxing in privacy. Located close to local schools, shops and transport links, this home combines convenience with a versatile layout suitable for family life.

On the market for £280,00 with Taylforths Residential, Fulwood & Preston.

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2 | Taylforths Residential, Fulwood & Preston

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2 | Taylforths Residential, Fulwood & Preston

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2 | Taylforths Residential, Fulwood & Preston

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2

Tiverton Close, Fulwood, PR2 | Taylforths Residential, Fulwood & Preston

