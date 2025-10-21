A welcoming entrance hallway guides you effortlessly into a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and lounge zone - complete with sleek cabinetry, high‑end appliances and bifold doors that open fully into the garden.
Upstairs you’ll find three well‑proportioned bedrooms: two spacious doubles and a comfortable single, each designed to deliver plenty of light and flexibility. The first‐floor bathroom makes a statement with a fully tiled finish.
Externally, this property is equally impressive. A long private driveway provides off‑road parking ahead of the detached garage, while the rear garden is a standout feature - landscaped and generous in size.
On the market for £275,000 with Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood.