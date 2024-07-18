10 of Leyland's most and least expensive streets to buy a property revealed

A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

The average house price in Leyland is £197,086 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £61,757 (35.23%) over the last 5 years and increased by £12,346 (5.49%) over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, there were 441 residential property sales – a decrease of 332 transactions (-75.28%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (121) were in the £110,000 - £156,000 range. Then came properties in the £156,000 - £202,000 range, where 112 were sold within this price bracket.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 55 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-7,345 (-3%).

In June 2024, there were 73 new estate agency instructions, 69 agreed home sales and 51 property price reductions.

There are the most and least expensive streets in Leyland:

2 . Farington Lodge Gardens PR25 4AB | Average House Sale = £648,750 | Number of Sales = 4 | Google Photo Sales

3 . Moss Lane PR25 4SE | Average House Sale = £630,000 | Number of Sales = 3 | Google Photo Sales

4 . Leafy Close PR25 3AG | Average House Sale = £493,333 | Number of Sales = 3 | Google Photo Sales