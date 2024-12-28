HelloFresh review: I tried three recipes to see what the fuss was about

HelloFresh sends out just the right quantity of fresh foods and other ingredients in a box, straight to your door | HelloFresh

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield dons his chef’s cap and cooks up three sets of ingredients that arrived on his doorstep in a box

I've been getting bombarded with adverts on social media recently. Companies seem so desperate for you to try out their meal delivery services that they're offering very tempting new-customer offers. So I gave it a go.

One of the biggest names in this sector is HelloFresh. Its welcome offer is 50% off your first food box, 20% off for the following two months and free dessert for life.

It makes it sound too good to be true. You go on the website, or load up an app, pick some meals you like the look of, pay the fee, and a few days later a big cardboard box arrives.

I chose a bundle of three meals to start me off. This is an offer right at the top of the website right now. The box usually costs £29.99, which works out at around £5 per serving - but it's discounted to £2.50, thanks to the 50% off deal. Shipping is free too, so you end up paying £14.99. And that's for three meals that can serve two people. Not bad.

These are the ingredients that arrived for a Cumberland sausage and parsnip mash

In the box are three brown paper bags, a big pack of cold insulation containing some ingredients that need to go in the fridge as soon as possible, and a box of Gu cheesecakes.

Each paper bag is numbered, and the number corresponds to one of the three recipe cards.

When you're ready to prep your meal, you dig out the recipe card, open the brown bag, assemble your ingredients, and spark up the hob.

I was instantly impressed with the recipe cards. On one side, there's a big photograph of what your meal is supposed to look like along with a pictorial ingredients checklist. On the other side is a step-by-step guide of how to prepare each ingredient, and how to cook it. There are also quantity notes, and allergy information.

...and the meal was delicious

I would consider myself a fairly competent home chef. I know my shallots from my shrimps, and I know the difference between sauteing and steaming. But the recipe made it so simple. And having a picture at each of the six steps made it properly idiot-proof.

The first meal I prepared was a Cumberland sausage and parsnip mash. It's not hard to muck up a meal like this, but having a guide walking you through the timings was really handy. I've also never made a "jus" before, even from a paste, as was supplied in the box.

This red wine jus, it turned out, was the trickiest bit in the whole meal, and it required what I will refer to as "precision stirring". But I followed the instructions to the letter and it came out perfectly. In fact, it was absolutely lovely. Something I'd make again, in fact.

Actually, the whole meal was a triumph. It was a doddle to put together, it took me less time than the recipe suggested, and it was quite literally the nicest sausage and mash I've ever made at home.

The creamy truffle mushroom and spinach puff pie was more involved, but still very easy | Gareth Butterfield

The second meal was more of a challenge. This was a creamy truffle mushroom and spinach puff pie. I don't cook with cream very often, I don't understand truffles, and doing anything with pastry scares me.

But, again, I was presented with a ridiculously easy set of instructions, and without any help, fires, or ambulances, I had the whole thing in the oven within about half an hour. And it was absolutely stunning.

HelloFresh's boxes not only contain some fresh veg, in just the right quantities, but they also include some of the stuff most of us would have in the store cupboard. The only thing I had to add to any of the meals was water, salt and pepper, and the odd condiment.

Aside from the fresh ingredients, you also get a mix of herbs, or a sachet of paste for a sauce. These pastes are not really designed to be in a sachet. I'm not a fan of sachets at the best of times, but squeezing them out is a nightmare. I can't think of a better way to convey them, I must admit, but it's still not ideal.

Everything else about my HelloFresh order was basically spot on, though. I was even impressed with the best-before dates on everything.

My third meal was a classic cheeseburger and hot honey wedges. Sadly, the supplied burger buns had passed their sell-by date by the time I opened them, but that was very much my fault. I was waiting for a Saturday night to prep the meal, and hadn't clocked the fact they ran out. It didn't take long to replace them in my local corner shop.

It was the third of three meals I thoroughly enjoyed, though, and I found them all very easy to make.

HelloFresh even has a festive menu on at the moment | HelloFresh

Looking around the HelloFresh website, there's certainly no shortage of choice. The landing page will tell you that meals cost from £1.57 per portion, but it does depend on the meal you choose, and you might have to factor in a delivery cost.

The truth of the matter is, that it's cheaper to buy the ingredients from a supermarket. Some of the meals can cost north of £5 per serving, and I'm convinced I can make them for less money. I’d also suggest that a few of the portions are a tad measly for two adults. My sausage and mash, for example, was a very hearty meal for one, but it might have been a bit meagre for two. And it was billed as a meal for two.

But one of the things you pay a premium for, is not just the convenience of having the ingredients sent to your door, it's the imagination, the planning, the motivation, the superb instruction cards, and the ever-changing menu.

The desserts are quite lovely, too. And there's a big community of HelloFresh fans to share your successes with online.

And there's a solid argument to be made about food waste, too. Because HelloFresh only sends you the precise amount of food you need, in mostly sustainable packaging, you're less likely to be throwing away the surplus you'd get in a pre-packed supermarket bag.

So it's fresh food, tasty recipes, convenient deliveries, a personalised meal plan, and environmentally responsible.

It is a slightly more expensive way of keeping fresh meals arriving on your table, but it's going to suit a lot of people, especially those who fall too easily into the takeaway trap.

Overall, then, it's a thumbs-up from me. I'd certainly order another box.